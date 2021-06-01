Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Woman Critically Injured After Being Hit By Vehicle On Long Island, Police Say
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Driving Drunk Strikes 3-Year-Old, Adult, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Ann Drive in Syosset.
Ann Drive in Syosset. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Long Island man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after hitting two pedestrians, including a 3-year-old girl, police said.

Datt Varum, age 36, of Syosset, was arrested around 4:40 p.m., Monday, May 31, on Ann Drive in Syosset.

According to Nassau County Police, Varum was driving a 2020 Hyundai south on Ann Drive when he left the roadway on the wrong side striking the young girl and a 33-year-old man on the sidewalk before hitting a 2019 Hyundai that was parked.

The girl suffered abrasions to her face and legs, said police. 

The man suffered facial fractures, according to police. 

Both were transported in a Nassau County Police Ambulance to nearby hospitals for treatment. 

Following the crash, police said Varum had red glassy eyes, slurred speech and they detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. 

An investigation determined Varum, who was not injured, was driving while drunk and placed him into custody. 

He was charged with:

  • Reckless endangerment
  • Reckless driving
  • Assault
  • DWI

Varum was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, June 1, in Mineola.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.