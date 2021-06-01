Long Island Man Driving Drunk Strikes 3-Year-Old, Adult, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after hitting two pedestrians, including a 3-year-old girl, police said.

Datt Varum, age 36, of Syosset, was arrested around 4:40 p.m., Monday, May 31, on Ann Drive in Syosset.

According to Nassau County Police, Varum was driving a 2020 Hyundai south on Ann Drive when he left the roadway on the wrong side striking the young girl and a 33-year-old man on the sidewalk before hitting a 2019 Hyundai that was parked.

The girl suffered abrasions to her face and legs, said police.

The man suffered facial fractures, according to police.

Both were transported in a Nassau County Police Ambulance to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Following the crash, police said Varum had red glassy eyes, slurred speech and they detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.

An investigation determined Varum, who was not injured, was driving while drunk and placed him into custody.

He was charged with:

Reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

Assault

DWI

Varum was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, June 1, in Mineola.

