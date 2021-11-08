Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Sees 12-Percent, One-Week Statewide Increases In Cases; These Counties Hardest Hit
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Arrested Following Investigation Into Fatal Drug Overdose

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A Nassau County man was arrested in connection to fatal overdoses.
A Nassau County man was arrested in connection to fatal overdoses. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

An investigation into a fatal overdose on Long Island led to the arrest of a man who is facing a host of drug-related charges, authorities announced.

On Sunday, Nov. 7, detectives from the Nassau County Police Department arrested Uniondale resident Curtis Morgan, age 36, following an investigation into a fatal overdose in Rockville Centre.

Police said that Morgan was arrested without incident.

Morgan was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was held and scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Monday, Nov. 8. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.