Long Island Man Arrested Following Investigation Into Fatal Drug Overdose

An investigation into a fatal overdose on Long Island led to the arrest of a man who is facing a host of drug-related charges, authorities announced.

On Sunday, Nov. 7, detectives from the Nassau County Police Department arrested Uniondale resident Curtis Morgan, age 36, following an investigation into a fatal overdose in Rockville Centre.

Police said that Morgan was arrested without incident.

Morgan was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was held and scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Monday, Nov. 8.

