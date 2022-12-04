Lindenhurst Man Convicted After Knuckle Knife, Cocaine, Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic Stop

A 41-year-old man was convicted of felony charges after bags of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl and a metal knuckle knife were recovered after a traffic stop on Long Island.

David Marmol, of Lindenhurst, was found guilty on Friday, Dec. 2, of several charges stemming from an incident that happened in Lindenhurst in February of 2021, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced.

The DA's Office said he was convicted of:

Two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

“This case is a reminder of the potential dangers our police officers face when they approach a vehicle during a routine traffic stop,” Tierney said. “The observations of the officers here, who stopped this defendant for a mere seatbelt violation, led to the recovery of a dangerous metal knuckle knife and multiple bags of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl that was packaged in a manner consistent with drug dealing."

On Feb. 20, 2021, officers stopped Marmol in the area of South Fifth Street and Montauk Highway because he wasn't wearing a seatbelt while driving a rented 2020 Ford Expedition, the DA's Office reported.

Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and recovered an illegal metal knuckle knife from the center console during a search, Tierney said.

Tierney said Marmol was arrested and then found in possession of 20 bags of cocaine, which collectively weighed more than one-half ounce, and four bags containing heroin and fentanyl.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to the report.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.