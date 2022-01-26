Know Her? Woman Wanted On Multiple Warrants At Large In Suffolk County

An alert was issued by law enforcement authorities on Long Island as they attempt to locate a woman wanted on multiple warrants.

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down Amani McClinton, age 30, who has been wanted since May 12, 2021.

Investigators said that McClinton is wanted on a Suffolk County Family Court warrant following her arrest for child abuse and neglect. She is also wanted on a Suffolk County First District Court warrant for criminal contempt.

McClinton was described as being 5-foot-6, weighing approximately 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She is known to have ties to the Calverton, Selden, and Patchogue areas in Suffolk County.

Anyone with information regarding McClinton or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Warrant Squad by calling (631) 853-5697 or emailing SCSOInvestigativeServices@suffolkcountyny.gov.

