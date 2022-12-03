Islip Terrace Woman Killed After Compact SUV Crashes Down Embankment In Suffolk

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle Long Island crash.

It happened around 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in the town of Islip.

According to New York State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2017 Honda HRV, driven by Melissa Lombardo, age 33, of Islip Terrace, was traveling eastbound on the Southern State Parkway when her vehicle exited the roadway onto the right shoulder.

The vehicle then struck the guiderail, and continued down the embankment, where it struck a tree, police said.

Lombardo was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and the State Police is asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.

