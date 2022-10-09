Intoxicated Driver Crashes Into Cruiser On LI Expressway, Injuring Cop In Melville, Police Say

A 33-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated after authorities said he crashed his car into a police vehicle and injured an officer on the Long Island Expressway.

The crash happened on the westbound side near Exit 49 in Melville at about 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, according to the Suffolk County Police Department said.

A 2018 Honda Accord veered off the highway and struck the marked Suffolk County Police Highway Patrol vehicle that was parked on the side of the road, said police.

The officer was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the Honda, identified as Kushal Dilawri, of Hicksville, was not injured in the crash, SCPD reported.

He was arrested and charged with DWI, authorities said.

Police said Dilawri's arraignment is set for Sunday.

