IDs Released For 2 Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Central Islip Crash

The identities have been released of two people seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash at a Long Island intersection overnight.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Central Islip.

That's when a dark-colored sedan traveling westbound on Suffolk Avenue struck a man and woman at the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and then fled the scene, Suffolk County Police said.

The two victims, now identified as Nasheem Beck, age 25, and Gina Ross, age 34, both of Central Islip, were transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore to treat serious injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

