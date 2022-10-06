Man, Woman Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Central Islip Crash

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash at a Long Island intersection that left two people seriously injured overnight.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Central Islip.

That's when a dark-colored sedan traveling westbound on Suffolk Avenue struck a man and woman at the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and then fled the scene, Suffolk County Police said.

The two victims, whose identities are being withheld pending positive identification, were transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore to treat serious injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.