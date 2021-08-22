ID Released For Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

The identity has been released of the person who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.

It happened around 11:05 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 in New Hyde Park.

A man driving a Yamaha motorcycle was headed southbound on New Hyde Park Road when he collided with a Toyota RAV4, Nassau County Police said.

The driver of the RAV4, an 18-years-old man, was turning left while heading northbound on the roadway, according to police.

The motorcyclist, now identified as Heriberto Ramirez Ortiz, age 41, of New Hyde Park, was pronounced dead at the scene by Medics, according to police.

The driver of the Toyota RAV4 did not report any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.