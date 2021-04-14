Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Two Racehorses Found Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Belmont Stables
Police & Fire

Four Men Taken Into Custody After Woman's Body Found In Car On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Four men were arrested after a dead woman's body was found in the trunk of their vehicle on Long Island.
Four men were arrested after a dead woman's body was found in the trunk of their vehicle on Long Island. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

Four men were apprehended after the body of a woman was discovered in the trunk of a vehicle on Log Island.

The incident unfolded around 2 a.m., Wednesday, April 14.

First, four men were spotted on Foam Place in Queens carrying a large, unknown object, said the NYPD.

The object was placed in the trunk of a vehicle in front of the location, and the four men entered the vehicle and drove from the location. 

The officers followed the vehicle and conducted a car stop in the vicinity of Nassau Expressway and Bayview Avenue in Inwood, said the NYPD.

 Upon further investigation, the officers discovered an unidentified adult woman, "unconscious and unresponsive, wrapped within a blanket," NYPD said.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead at the scene. 

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. 

The four men were taken into custody and the investigation remains ongoing, said NYPD.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.