Storm System Now Sweeping Through Region Bringing Heavy Downpours, Localized Flooding: Latest

A radar image of the region above at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13 shows the storms, some severe, with drenching downpours.

A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected, with localized amounts of 3 or even 4 inches.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to wind down by around midday Saturday, followed by gradual clearing, and then a mix of sun and clouds. The high temperature will be in the mid-80s.

It will be mostly sunny on Sunday, July 14 with the high temperature on either side of 90 degrees and less humidity. Winds will be calm.

Monday, July 15 will be mainly sunny and hot, with a high temperature in the low 90s. As humidity increases, there could be late afternoon or evening thunderstorms.

It will be even hotter on Tuesday, July 16, with the high temperature climbing into the upper 90s amid mainly sunny skies.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening into the early overnight hours of Wednesday, July 17.

The outlook for Wednesday, July 18 calls for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature in the low 90s and a new possibility for afternoon and even storms.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.