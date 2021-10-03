Four Injured, Including Two Teens, In Long Island House Fire

Authorities rescued a group of people from a fire at a Long Island home that injured four people, including two teenagers.

At about 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, officers responded to an Elmont home on Marshall Street that was engulfed in flames, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Upon arrival, three officers and one police medic first rescued an 82-year-old man from the first floor of the home, NCPD said.

Elmont Fire Department then arrived at the scene, and two firefighters rescued a 14-year-old girl from the second floor.

Authorities also rescued a 75-year-old woman from a front window on the first floor.

Two other occupants of the home, a 17-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man, escaped from a second-floor window, NCPD said.

Police reported that four of the occupants of the home were injured.

The 14-year-old girl was listed in critical condition, and the 82-year-old man was listed in critical but stable condition.

The 17-year-old boy and the 75-year-old woman were listed in stable condition.

Two police officers suffered smoke inhalation and two firefighters suffered minor burns. They were all treated at local hospitals and released.

No other injuries were reported.

NCPD said the fire caused "extensive" damage to the residence.

The following fire departments were called to extinguish the blaze:

Elmont

Valley Stream

Franklin Square

Malverne

Woodmere

South Floral Park

Stewart Manor

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

