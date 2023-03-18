DWI Crash: ID Released For East Northport 23-Year-Old Killed In Huntington

The identity has been released of a man killed in a crash involving a drunk driver near a Long Island intersection.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, March 18 in Huntington.

Carlos Orellana Mata, age 35, of Bay Shore, was driving an Infiniti QX60 eastbound on Route 25, near Verleye Avenue when he drove his vehicle into the rear of a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer traveling eastbound Route 25, Suffolk County Police said.

Orellana Mata’s passenger, who has now been identified as East Northport resident Leonel Lopez, age 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 38-year-old from Newark, New Jersey, was not injured.

Orellana Mata, who was treated and released from Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip. was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are now handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Case at 631-852-6553 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

