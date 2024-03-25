This Port Jefferson Station Bar Reigns Supreme As Best Spot For Brews, Voters Say

Po’Boy Brewery, located at 200 Wilson Street in Port Jefferson Station, is the best bar on Long Island, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island's brand-new 2024 rankings.

Founded in 2013 by brewmaster Bob Rodriguez, the microbrewery offers a smattering of local and homemade ciders, beers, and sours — all with quirky names, such as “Lucky Honey Boo Boo” (a green beer for St. Patrick’s Day), “EyePA of the Tiger” (an American IPA), and “LL Cool Cider” (a vibrant hard cider with blueberries, lavender, and lemonade).

With Rodriguez’s over 34 awards, it’s no wonder that Po’Boy has been wowing customers for years on end.

“Po’Boy Brewery is the best!!!” wrote Yelp reviewer Brooke E. of North New Hyde Park.

“They have an amazing selection of beers,” she wrote, specifically calling out the brewery’s sour beer selections, as well as the live music and board games the spot has.

Wayne W. of Patchogue said on Yelp that Po’Boy is “what a tap room should be.”

While he tried and enjoyed the double IPA, he raved that the ciders and sour beers were his favorites.

“Friendly staff, welcoming owners, and kick-ass beer…I can’t say enough about how much we enjoyed Po’Boy,” he wrote.

In addition to the rotating list of drinks, the brewery also serves up plenty of eats, including dips (think buffalo, spinach artichoke, Philly cheesesteak, and more), Bavarian pretzels, nachos, and pizza.

Mix the selection of beverages and bites with live music, events, and a laid-back and fun atmosphere, and it seems clear why voters chose Po’Boy as their favorite.

“The vibe in this place is on point,” wrote Kaylin P. on Yelp.

“Good music, great beers. While I can't believe we haven't been there until today, we will 100% be back.”

Po’Boy Brewery is open Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, click here.

