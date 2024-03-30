'Best Pastrami On Long Island' Found At This Huntington Eatery, Foodies Say

Poll Who is the pastrami king of Long Island? Five High Marketplace in Huntington Pastrami Express in Seaford New Sandwich Express in Plainview Ben's Deli Babylon Village Meat Market Smok-Haus in Garden City Irvings in Farmingdale Regal in Plainview Lido Deli in Long Beach Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who is the pastrami king of Long Island? Five High Marketplace in Huntington 36%

Pastrami Express in Seaford 13%

New Sandwich Express in Plainview 0%

Ben's Deli 21%

Babylon Village Meat Market 0%

Smok-Haus in Garden City 0%

Irvings in Farmingdale 2%

Regal in Plainview 9%

Lido Deli in Long Beach 20% Back to Vote

Just months into business, Huntington’s Five High Marketplace – located at 5 High Street – has been dubbed the “best pastrami on Long Island,” by one enthusiastic Redditor.

“After years of bemoaning the loss of the original Pastrami King in Queens, I’ve come across one that’s pretty damn close. Outstanding,” they wrote on the LongIsland Eats subreddit.

At Five High, $22.95 will get you the “Outrageous Pastrami Sandwich,” 14 ounces of thick cut, New York-style pastrami served warm on soft rye bread with “just the right amount of mustard.”

“I’m not exaggerating by saying that it was near perfect,” the happy customer continued. “I live nearby, but I’d drive from anywhere on Long Island for it!”

Equally impressed was Tony O., of Medford, whose glowing Yelp review praised Five High for opting for thicker cuts of pastrami that’s “so tender.”

“...this one was eye opening. Tender, flavorful with plenty of speck,” he said. “Sure, there’s a ton of food opportunities in Huntington, but if you’re looking for an honest pastrami sandwich, this place gets my thumbs up!”

Five High Marketplace opened in early December 2023 in the former home of Crossroads Marketplace.

In addition to rave-worthy pastrami, the business sells convenience store staples like chips, candy, and fruit, as well as several signature sandwiches, all-day breakfast offerings, and a salad bar.

Its menu also features fresh pressed juices, smoothies, and coffee, as well as gluten-free options.

Five High Marketplace is open daily. Find out more on its website.

What Do You Think?

Who is the pastrami king of Long Island? Sound off in our poll above.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.