New Huntington Eatery Is Best Spot For 'Quick, Affordable Bite,' Reviewer Says

Five High Marketplace, located in Huntington at 5 High Street, opened in early December 2023 in the former home of Crossroads Marketplace.

In addition to convenience store staples like chips, candy, and fruit, the business boasts a salad bar “with every fresh topping and protein choice imaginable,” Devon Chloe Moezinia said on Facebook.

Those looking for a quick bite can also choose from several signature sandwiches and all-day breakfast offerings.

Its menu also features fresh pressed juices, smoothies, and coffee, as well as gluten-free options.

“Newly opened Five High Marketplace in Huntington has the BEST food if you are in the area and looking for a quick and affordable bite,” Moezinia said.

“I highly recommend the egg and cheese sandwich and the spicy chicken sandwich. The salad portions are very generous.”

Equally impressed after his own visit was Kirk Larsen, of Hicksville, who raved about the experience on Facebook.

“Had an awesome pastrami sandwich and double cheeseburger tonight from none other than just OPENED Five High Marketplace,” Larsen said.

“Amazing selection of quality groceries and produce and wonderful food. Great addition to Huntington.”

Find out more on its Yelp page.

