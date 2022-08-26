Contact Us
Duo Accused Of Conning Victim To Steal Wallet With Credit Cards At Huntington Station Lidl
Duo Accused Of Conning Victim To Steal Wallet With Credit Cards At Huntington Station Lidl

Know them? Police in Suffolk County is asking the public for help identifying the two who allegedly used stolen credit cards. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a duo who allegedly conned a woman in order to steal and use her credit cards.

The incident took place in Suffolk County at the Lidl in Huntington Station on Thursday, Aug. 18.

According to Suffolk County Police, a Hispanic man told a woman there was a problem with her passenger side tire in the Lidl parking lot, located at 711 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station.

Another suspect stole the victim’s wallet while she was distracted looking at her tire, police said.

Later that day police said a Hispanic man and woman used the victim’s credit cards at The Home Depot stores in Commack and East Northport.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, 

All calls will be kept confidential.

