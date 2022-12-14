Copiague Man Indicted For Pointing Gun At Officer, Selling Cocaine Out Of Home, DA Says

A 40-year-old man is facing felony charges after police said he pointed a loaded handgun at an officer and sold cocaine out of his Long Island home.

Cory Tyson, of Copiague, was indicted on a series of drug and firearms charges, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

“This defendant is not only alleged to have illegally sold dangerous drugs out of his home in Suffolk County, he was brazen enough to point an illegal and loaded handgun at police officers who were attempting to get those deadly drugs off the streets,” Tierney said. “The fact that these officers are alive after this defendant pointed that firearm directly at them is a testament to the swift and strategic actions that members of the Suffolk County Police Department took to subdue this defendant and successfully execute the search warrant.”

According to the announcement, Tyson was found in illegal possession of:

Five .9 mm pistols, one of which is an unserialized “ghost gun"

One assault weapon

One semi-automatic weapon

Six high-capacity ammunition-feeding devices

Numerous rounds of ammunition

More than a half-ounce of cocaine, packaged in a manner that was consistent with an intent to sell

Tierney said Tyson is charged with:

Three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Six counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon – Ammunition feeding device

One count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon – Assault weapon

One count of menacing a police officer

Five counts of criminal possession of a firearm

Three counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Tyson was arraigned on Wednesday and was placed on supervised release with GPS conditions and a 9 p.m. curfew, the DA's Office reported.

His next court date is set for Wednesday, Feb. 1, the report said.

