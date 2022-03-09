Body Found After Vehicle Bursts Into Flames In Riverhead

A body was discovered inside a burnt-out car on Long Island when officials responded to a report of a fire.

Police and fire officials in Riverhead responded around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 8 to the driveway of a home at 2 Sebastian Drive in Baiting Hollow.

Upon arrival to the residence, patrol units and firefighters found a vehicle in the driveway, which was fully engulfed in flames as well as an exterior wall of the residence and a dumpster located nearby on the property, said the Riverhead Police.

The fire was extinguished by Riverhead Fire Department and it was at that time that a body was discovered within the vehicle, police said.

The Riverhead Detective Division was notified and responded to the scene.

The Suffolk County Police Arson Unit was also requested at the scene to assist in the investigation.

The body was removed from the scene and transported to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office for further examination.

The identity of the victim has not been determined, police said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with any information is requested to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

