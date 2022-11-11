4 Wanted For Breaking Into Shirley School, Scrawling Graffiti

Four people are at large after breaking into a Long Island school and scrawling graffiti, according to police.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the four males who burglarized and made graffiti at a Shirley school in September.

Four males entered Hobart S. Elementary School, located at 230 Van Buren St., on Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:45 a.m. and drew graffiti on cabinets and a whiteboard in a classroom.

The graffiti was racial and sexual in nature.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.