3 Men Wanted For Stealing ATV, Motorcycle Parts In North Babylon, Police Say

Authorities are searching for three men who are wanted for stealing an ATV, motorcycle parts, and tires from a property on Long Island.

The men burglarized a shed and garage on a North Babylon residential property, located on Rutledge Avenue, at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 12.

Authorities said the ATV that was stolen is a 1987 Banshee quad.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

