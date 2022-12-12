Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Copiague Man Indicted For Pointing Gun At Officer, Selling Cocaine Out Of Home, DA Says
Police & Fire

3 Men Wanted For Stealing ATV, Motorcycle Parts In North Babylon, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities are searching for three men who are wanted for stealing an ATV, motorcycle parts, and tires from a property in North Babylon.
Authorities are searching for three men who are wanted for stealing an ATV, motorcycle parts, and tires from a property in North Babylon. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Authorities are searching for three men who are wanted for stealing an ATV, motorcycle parts, and tires from a property on Long Island.

The men burglarized a shed and garage on a North Babylon residential property, located on Rutledge Avenue, at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 12.

Authorities said the ATV that was stolen is a 1987 Banshee quad.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.