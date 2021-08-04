22-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Into Long Island Home

An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was killed when his car crashed into a house on Long Island.

The incident happened around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 in Elmont.

The man was operating a 2008 Chevrolet southbound on 238th Street in the vicinity of Dutch Broadway and lost control of the vehicle before striking a residence on the roadway, Nassau County Police said.

As a result of the collision, the vehicle caused major structural damage and the operator was extracted, according to police.

The man, who suffered head and chest trauma, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased by a staff physician at 2:39 pm., according to police. His identity has not yet been released.

A 36-year-old man was home at the time but did not suffer any injuries.

The vehicle was impounded.

The residence suffered structural damage. The Town of Hempstead Building Department responded and deemed it unsafe.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

