21-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash Near Long Island Gas Station

Joe Lombardi
A 21-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle collision near a Long Island gas station.
A 21-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle collision near a Long Island gas station.

The crash happened on Sunday, July 5 at around 11:45 a.m. in Great Neck.

The victim was operating a motorcycle southbound on Cuttermill Road when he got into the collision with a 2004 Infinity, which was exiting the BP gas station, Nassau County Police said. 

The Infinity, driven by a 66-year-old man, remained at the scene. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

This incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

