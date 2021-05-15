21-Year-Old Caught With Loaded Handgun In Long Island Traffic Stop, Police Say

Police arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly had a loaded handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Long Island.

Ryan Perry, of Blountstown, Florida, was arrested around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, May 13, after being stopped in East Garden City, said Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers spotted a 2021 GMC pickup driving southbound on Dibblee Drive with an expired registration and stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn.

During an investigation, officers discovered a loaded handgun inside the vehicle, police said.

Perry was arrested and charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal Possession of a firearm

Traffic infractions

He was arraigned on Friday, May 14 in Mineola.

