Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: NY Sees Gas-Price Rise, But No Shortages After Pipeline Cyberattack
Police & Fire

21-Year-Old Caught With Loaded Handgun In Long Island Traffic Stop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Ryan Perry
Ryan Perry Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly had a loaded handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Long Island.

Ryan Perry, of Blountstown, Florida, was arrested around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, May 13, after being stopped in East Garden City, said Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers spotted a 2021 GMC pickup driving southbound on Dibblee Drive with an expired registration and stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of the  Red Roof Inn.

During an investigation, officers discovered a loaded handgun inside the vehicle, police said.

Perry was arrested and charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal Possession of a firearm
  • Traffic infractions

He was arraigned on Friday, May 14 in Mineola.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.