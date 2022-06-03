Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Two Suspects In Custody For Assaulting Long Island Homeowner, Police Say
Police & Fire

15-Year-Old Threatened Violence At Commack School, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Commack Middle School
Commack Middle School Photo Credit: Twitter/Berner Middle School

A 15-year-old Long Island boy is accused of making threats against a school in Commack.

The teen was arrested after he allegedly threatened violence against Commack Middle School during an Instagram Live session Tuesday, May 31, Suffolk County Police said.

He’s now facing charges of making a terrorist threat and aggravated harassment, police said.

The boy is not a student at the school, according to investigators.

It's unclear what connection, if any, the teen has to the school.

His arraignment at Suffolk County Family Court was expected Friday, June 3. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.