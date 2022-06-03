15-Year-Old Threatened Violence At Commack School, Police Say

A 15-year-old Long Island boy is accused of making threats against a school in Commack.

The teen was arrested after he allegedly threatened violence against Commack Middle School during an Instagram Live session Tuesday, May 31, Suffolk County Police said.

He’s now facing charges of making a terrorist threat and aggravated harassment, police said.

The boy is not a student at the school, according to investigators.

It's unclear what connection, if any, the teen has to the school.

His arraignment at Suffolk County Family Court was expected Friday, June 3.

