Place Your Bid: Trucks, SUVs Among Cars Up For Grabs At Suffolk County Police Impound Auction

The Suffolk County Police Department will hold its next property auction on Saturday, June 15 – and this time impounded vehicles will take center stage.

More than 80 vehicles will be auctioned off, including sedans, SUVs, and pickup trucks.

All vehicles will start with a minimum bid of $500 and are sold as-is.

The auction is scheduled for 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine at the department’s impound lot, located in Westhampton at 100 Old Country Road.

A preview of vehicles will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, and Friday, June 14.

More information can be found on the department’s website.

