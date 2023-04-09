‘She Brought So Much Joy’: Community Mourns Manorville Woman Killed In Head-On Crash

“You are a perishable item; live accordingly.”

Long Island resident Maryclaire Brennen’s Instagram bio now serves as an eerie reminder after she died in a tragic head-on collision on Tuesday, April 4.

The Manorville resident, who turned 40 in January, was killed after her car swerved into the lane over and collided with another driver on Wading River Road north of Par Drive, Suffolk County Police said.

A second woman suffered serious injuries, while Brennen was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Friends of Brennen, whose LinkedIn shows she recently started working as a personal stylist at Kate Spade, mourned her “loud laugh and bright personality” on the GoFundMe they set up for her family.

“She brought so much joy to everyone's lives,” the organizers wrote.

Since the fundraiser was started, over 100 donors have contributed around $11,000 and counting for Brennen’s medical and funeral expenses.

“Sending so much love to all that were lucky enough to know Maryclaire and her one-of-a-kind personality,” wrote Jessica Rogers, one of Brennen’s friends. “Love you MC and am so grateful for all the joy and memories you brought to my life.”

On the day of her accident, Brennen posted a picture of fresh flowers from Trader Joe’s. Her followers have already begun commenting with heart emojis as news of her death broke.

“Rest peacefully Maryclaire,” friend Amanda Dickey wrote. “You are loved and will be missed.”

Those who wish to contribute to Brennen’s GoFundMe can do so here.

