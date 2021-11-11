Woman Accused Of Stabbing Victim In Suffolk County 7-Eleven Parking Lot, Police Say

A 29-year-old woman is facing an assault charge after police said she stabbed a woman in the parking lot of a Long Island store.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, officers responded to a report of two women fighting in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven, located at 245 West Main St. in Riverhead, according to the Riverhead Police Department.

When officers arrived, they saw that a 31-year-old Riverhead woman suffering from "extensive stab wounds," police said.

Authorities said 29-year-old Elease Jackson, of Riverhead, was determined to be responsible.

The victim was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery, and is currently in stable condition with lacerations to her lung and spleen, police said.

Further investigation revealed that the victim and Jackson knew each other, authorities said.

Riverhead Police said Jackson was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500 x 312.

