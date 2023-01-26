Wading River Firefighter Impersonated NYPD Officer, Doubled Down On Lie When Caught, DA Says

A former volunteer firefighter on Long Island is facing criminal charges for allegedly impersonating an NYPD officer and then doubling down on her lie when confronted by superiors, authorities said.

Mary Ortega, age 46, of Wading River, was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation and other charges in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Prosecutors said Ortega, who volunteered at the Wading River Fire Department, reported for shifts and responded to at least one fire call while dressed in an NYPD uniform, despite not actually being a police officer.

She was reportedly found with a fraudulent NYPD identification card, along with numerous pieces of fake police attire.

In May 2022, the department suspended Ortega while it conducted an investigation into whether she had previously been employed by the NYPD. In response, she allegedly gave the department a forged NYPD identification card and a forged letter claiming to be written by State Senator Simcha Felder.

She also produced a forged letter purportedly written and signed by Kings County District Attorney Eric Gonzales, prosecutors said. Both letters falsely claimed that Ortega was a sworn member of the NYPD and worked on an undercover gang and drug unit.

She eventually came clean, admitting that she had never actually worked or volunteered for the NYPD, according to investigators. She also reportedly admitted to buying the phony ID card, as well as a police shield and other police attire.

"This defendant is alleged to have violated the trust of the Wading River community by falsely holding herself out to be a New York City Police Officer, and then compounding that misconduct by allegedly filing forged letters from two high-ranking public officials to conceal her original crime,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

“My office supports the brave men and women in law enforcement, and part of that support is holding accountable those who would attempt to wrongfully benefit from their honor.”

In court Wednesday, Ortega was released on her own recognizance after pleading not guilty to the following charges:

Three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument - 2nd degree (felony)

Three counts of falsifying business records - 1st degree (felony)

Three counts of offering a false instrument for filing - 1st degree (felony)

Criminal impersonation - 2nd degree (misdemeanor)

She is due back in court on Thursday, March 9.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.