Violent Convict Admits To 'Terrorizing' Teen During Break-In At Middle Island Home

A convicted violent felon is facing more time behind bars after admitting that he frightened a 14-year-old girl during a home break-in on Long Island.

Farmingville resident Seyquan Patron, age 35, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Dec. 1, in connection with the October 2021 break-in at a home in Middle Island.

Prosecutors said the teenage victim first noticed something was wrong after she arrived home from school and got a call from her mother saying their Ring doorbell camera had been activated by a “strange man.”

The girl locked herself in a bathroom after hearing banging on the home’s back door while her mother called 911, prosecutors said.

While hiding, the girl said she could hear Patron rummaging through the house.

The man eventually made his way to the bathroom, where prosecutors said he forced the door open and grabbed the girl by her wrist.

He then took her cell phone before dragging the girl out of the bathroom, according to investigators.

She eventually made her escape while Patron was busy rummaging through the home, but not before he chased her down the stairs, prosecutors said.

The girl made it out through the front door and ran to arriving police officers while Patron escaped out the home’s back door and fled.

Investigators were able to identify Patron as the suspect from his cell phone that he had left behind in the victim’s home, which contained evidence of his planning the crime, prosecutors said.

Suffolk County Police also matched his DNA to a mask, hat, and gloves that were later recovered.

“This defendant not only broke into the victim’s home but also terrorized the 14-year-old child that was home at the time,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“Thanks to the great work and quick response from the SCPD, we were able to hold this defendant responsible for his actions.”

In addition to the burglary charge, Patron pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child. He is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2023.

According to state records, Patron previously served six years in prison following convictions for attempted burglary and criminal use of a firearm in 2012.

