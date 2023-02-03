Trio Steals Over $6K From Dunkin’ Donuts Stores In Suffolk County, DA Says

Three people are facing charges after allegedly breaking in and stealing thousands of dollars from several Dunkin’ Donuts locations on Long Island.

The burglaries occurred at five Dunkin’ stores in Suffolk County between December 2022 and January 2023, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said Michael Gruber, age 54, of Medford, drove to and from each burglary, while Christopher Volpe, age 44, of Patchogue, allegedly pried open the back doors before stealing cash from the registers.

A third suspect, 51-year-old Kristen Osmolia, of Holbrook, is accused of acting as lookout and grabbing money during the last three burglaries.

The break-ins occurred on the following dates and locations:

Dec. 28, 2022 – 5050 Nesconset Highway in East Setauket

Dec. 30, 2022 – 430 N. Country Road in Saint James

Jan. 2, 2023 – 235 W. Main Street in Smithtown

Jan. 3, 2023 – 411 Furrows Road in Holbrook

Jan. 20, 2023 – 1105J Horseblock Road in Farmingville

Altogether, prosecutors said the group made off with approximately $6,500. All three were arrested by Suffolk County Police just minutes after the Farmingville break-in.

“You cannot break into businesses and steal other people’s livelihoods in Suffolk County without being held accountable for your actions,” District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“This burglary operation victimized local businesses and their operations only ended because the SCPD caught them shortly after the last alleged burglary.”

Volpe and Gruber are each charged with five counts of third-degree burglary, a felony. Osmolia is charged with three counts.

A Suffolk County judge ordered Volpe held on $275,000 cash bail, while Gruber was given supervised release and must wear a GPS monitoring device.

Osmolia was released on her own recognizance.

All three are scheduled to appear back in court in early March.

