Suffolk Man Who Fled To North Carolina Convicted Of Murder, Burglary

A Long Island man has been convicted of breaking into a man's home and murdering him in front of his fiancée.

Michael Gaines, age 44, was convicted on Thursday, Jan. 27, of one count of murder and two counts of burglary in the 2019 shooting death of Mtundu Vanterpool, according to an announcement from Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“With the jury’s verdict, the family and loved ones of Mr. Vanterpool are able to get some small measure of justice for his brutal slaying and the defendant will now be held responsible for committing the heinous act of taking a life,” Tierney said. “I commend the hard-working prosecutors of my office and thank the jury for their service ensuring the defendant is no longer a threat to society and thank the jury for their service.”

On Aug. 16, 2019, Gaines, who is from Southampton, attacked Vanterpool at a Holtsville gas station and ran away from the scene, the DA's Office reported.

Vanterpool then returned to his home at the Shinnecock Reservation and went to sleep next to his fiancée.

Gaines broke into the home before 6 a.m. and shot Vanterpool, Tierney said.

Vanterpool's fiancée called 911 and tried to save him, but he died from his injuries, the DA's Office said.

Gaines was apprehended two days later in North Carolina.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 7, Tierney said.

