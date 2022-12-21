Shirley Woman Admits To Stealing $50K From Nursing Home Residents With Disabilities In Her Care

A 31-year-old woman admitted she stole more than $50,000 from 11 residents of a Long Island nursing home for adults with developmental disabilities.

Jazzame Paranzino, of Shirley, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted grand larceny for stealing funds from residents in her care while she was working as the site manager for Maryhaven Center of Hope in Medford, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

“This defendant stole funds from people with severe disabilities who were in need of 24-hour care,” Tierney aid. “These individuals and their families trusted her, and instead of honoring that trust, this defendant stole thousands of dollars from them for her own personal use.”

Between January 2020 and March 2021, she stole funds from the bank accounts of 11 residents, the DA's Office reported.

Tierney said the residence houses adults who have developmental disabilities and are unable to care for themselves and unable to manage their own finances.

Paranzino took money from the residents’ bank accounts under the guise of purchasing items that the residents needed, the DA's Office said.

As a condition of her guilty plea, Paranzino agreed to repay the stolen funds, Tierney said.

Paranzino will be sentenced to four months in prison and five years of probation, Tierney reported.

