Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Accused Of Striking Officer, Police Vehicle With SUV On Long Island
News

New Year's Eve Drawing: Top Prize-Winning Take 5 Ticket Sold At Riverhead Store

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
New Roanoke Plaza Liquors LLC in Riverhead
New Roanoke Plaza Liquors LLC in Riverhead Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A winning lottery ticket valued at more than $20,000 was sold at a Long Island store.

New York Lottery reported that the first-prize winning Take 5 valued at $20,474 from the drawing on New Year's Eve was sold at New Roanoke Plaza Liquors LLC in Riverhead.

The store is located at 1096 Route 58, NY Lottery said.

The winning numbers from the evening drawing were 5-19-21-23-28, the lottery said.

NY Lottery said another first-prize winning ticket was sold in Brooklyn at the Thriftway Pharmacy, which is located at 1621 Church Ave.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.