New Year's Eve Drawing: Top Prize-Winning Take 5 Ticket Sold At Riverhead Store

A winning lottery ticket valued at more than $20,000 was sold at a Long Island store.

New York Lottery reported that the first-prize winning Take 5 valued at $20,474 from the drawing on New Year's Eve was sold at New Roanoke Plaza Liquors LLC in Riverhead.

The store is located at 1096 Route 58, NY Lottery said.

The winning numbers from the evening drawing were 5-19-21-23-28, the lottery said.

NY Lottery said another first-prize winning ticket was sold in Brooklyn at the Thriftway Pharmacy, which is located at 1621 Church Ave.

