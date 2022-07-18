Man Indicted For Machete Killing Of Lindenhurst Vape Shop Owner

More than a year after a 33-year-old smoke shop owner and father of two was brutally murdered inside his Long Island business, a homeless man has been indicted in his killing.

Yoel Atzmon, age 44, was indicted on several charges, including first-and-second-degree murder, in the May 2021 killing of Kinshuk Patel, according to an announcement by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Atzmon entered Dapper Smoke Shop, located near Sunrise Highway and 40th Street in Lindenhurst, around closing time on May 19, 2021, and bludgeoned Patel to death with a blunt object during what’s believed to be botched robbery.

Several media outlets reported that Atzmon killed Patel with a machete.

The man’s body was later found inside a broken display counter that had been smashed open and dragged to the rear of the store, prosecutors said.

The murder went unsolved until June 15, 2022, when Atzmon was arrested after throwing rocks through several windows at a closed deli, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said surveillance video linked Atzmon to the killing. He also left behind a fingerprint and DNA evidence, they said.

At the time of his arrest, police said Atzmon had a machete, a hammer, and rocks in his pocket. He was reportedly wearing a black ski mask and gave officers a false name.

“It is alleged that this defendant is responsible for the brutal beating of an innocent business owner found dead in his own shop,” said Suffolk County district Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“We will seek justice on behalf of the victim and his family, and make sure that this defendant is held responsible for this callous and brazen act.”

At his arraignment Monday, a Suffolk County judge ordered Atzmon held without bail. He is due back in court Aug. 10.

Relatives described Patel as a devoted family man and hardworking businessman who had emigrated from India.

He left behind a wife and two sons, just 18-months and 5-years-old at the time.

A GoFundMe campaign established to help Patel's family had raised more than $45,000 as of Monday, July 18.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.