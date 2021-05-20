Owner Killed Inside Long Island Business, Police Say

Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of an owner who was found dead inside his Long Island business.

Kinshuk Patel, age 33, of Babylon, the owner of Dapper Smoke Shop, located at 411 40th St., in Lindenhurst, was discovered dead after a family member was unable to contact him and responded to the business at approximately 9:40 p.m., said the Suffolk County Police.

Patel was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

