Intoxicated Boater Nabbed After Crash At Long Island Marina, Police Say

Two men were hospitalized - and one arrested - on Long Island after an alleged boating while intoxicated incident in the Great South Bay, according to police.

Police said that Patchogue resident William Brosveld, age 46, was operating a 2007 Century when he crashed into a jetty in the Great South Bay in Sayville at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 near Browns River Road.

Suffolk County police investigators said that the crash left Brosveld and a passenger hospitalized at the Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brosveld was taken into custody by police without incident and charged with operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge at a later date.

