Hairbrush Implicates Duo In Stabbing, Robbery Of Huntington Station Man, DA Says

A hairbrush left at the crime scene helped police tie two suspects to the brutal stabbing and robbery of a Long Island man, authorities said.

Jordan Dekie, age 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, age 19, of Northport, are each charged with attempted murder in connection with what investigators describe as a failed plot to rob and murder a Huntington Station man.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, the victim called 911 on the evening of Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, saying he had been stabbed inside his car after giving Dekie and Tague a ride to Dekie’s home in Huntington.

When they arrived, the three sat inside the vehicle for a short time before Dekie signaled to Tague, who then allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest with a knife, prosecutors said.

Dekie, who also had a knife, allegedly tried to remove a lanyard holding the victim's car keys from his neck before stabbing the man multiple times.

The victim was able to wrestle the knife out of Dekie’s hand and escape the vehicle. Both suspects then fled the scene.

Prosecutors said the victim suffered “severe” injuries in the attack. He was later taken by ambulance to Huntington Hospital for treatment.

Suffolk County Police arrested Dekie and Tague at their homes days later after obtaining text messages that outlined their plan to rob and murder the victim, according to investigators.

Police also reported finding a hairbrush belonging to Tague inside the victim’s car.

“These two individuals not only allegedly tried to steal the victim’s belongings, but they also tried to rob him of his life,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

“This cowardly and heinous act of violence will not be tolerated in Suffolk County, and as such, these individuals will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Dekie and Tague are each charged with the following crimes:

Attempted murder - 2nd degree (violent felony)

Conspiracy - 2nd degree (felony)

Attempted robbery - 1st degree (violent felony)

Dekie was arraigned Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Suffolk County Court, while Tague appeared before a judge the following day. They were each ordered held on $150,000 bail.

Both suspects are due back in court in March.

