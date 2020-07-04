COVID-19: Long Island Trader Joe's Temporarily Closes; Worker Dies At Store In Westchester

Trader Joe’s is temporarily closing a Long Island store amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic while a location in Westchester has also closed after a worker at that store died due to COVID-19 complications.

The Long Island closure, announced on Monday, April 6, is in Garden City, on 910 Old Country Road, where additional cleaning is being performed before the location reopens on Wednesday, April 8, the company announced.

Trader Joe's did not specify if a worker tested positive, but identified the Garden City location as one of six stores now closed nationally due to the pandemic.

The Westchester location where the worker died is in Scarsdale on Route 22 (727 White Plains Road).

That store will also undergo additional precautionary cleaning and sanitization before reopening on Thursday, April 9.

"At Trader Joe’s, there is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our crew members and customers," the company said. We believe in being proactive and transparent in addressing issues, and we value information and clear communication.

"We have made sure all crew members at the respective locations have been informed and understand the steps to take to best safeguard the health of their communities. While a store is closed, Trader Joe’s pays all crew members for their scheduled shifts."

