'Can No Longer Endanger Community': Jury Convicts Central Islip Cocaine Dealer

A Long Island cocaine dealer is facing years in prison after being convicted on drug charges.

Following a two-week trial, Sean Mohan, age 49, of Central Islip, was found guilty by a Suffolk County jury Thursday, Nov. 3, on charges of criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Mohan was arrested in August 2021 after Suffolk County Police executed a search warrant on his home that turned up more than eight ounces of cocaine, according to prosecutors.

Police also recovered four digital scales, four cell phones, a drug ledger, and over $1,100 in drug proceeds.

Thursday’s verdict marked the second such conviction for Mohan, who was found guilty of attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in Suffolk County in 2004.

“This defendant chose to possess illegal and dangerous drugs with the intent to sell them in our community,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.

“Now thanks to the hard work of the Suffolk County Police Department and the Narcotics Bureau of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, this defendant can no longer endanger the community and he will be held responsible for his actions.”

Mohan faces up to nine years in prison when he’s sentenced in January 2023.

