Breaking News: Suspect At Large After Long Island Bank Robbery
News

Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Long Island Boy

Daily Voice
Kuvish Ramroop
Kuvish Ramroop Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 15-year-old Long Island boy has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Kuvish Ramroop was last seen leaving his residence in Woodmere on West Broadway Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 2 a.m. His disappearance was  reported to police at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nassau County Police said.

He is described as being 6-feet tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, according to police. He was wearing a gray sweatpants, a black shirt and black sneakers. He may be in Queens, said police.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts call the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

