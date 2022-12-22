Abandoned 'Zombie House' In Bellport Demolished After Complaints Of Squatters, Drug Activity

A Long Island "zombie house" that has been the subject of numerous complaints and town building code violations was demolished this week.

The abandoned Bellport house, located at 658 Bayview Ave., was demolished on Monday, Dec. 19, the Town of Brookhaven announced.

Officials said squatters and drug activity had been reported at the house, and it was demolished in accordance with Chapter 73 of the Town Code, which allows for a "fast track" to rid neighborhoods of unsafe buildings.

The property owner is responsible for the cost of the demolition and removal of the debris, officials said.

Councilman Michael Loguercio and Supervisor Ed Romaine attended the demolition on Monday.

"Today we were able to remove this zombie home from the Bellport community," Loguercio said. "Residents who live here deserve a great quality of life and a safe neighborhood. Having zombie homes like this, offer opportunities for illegal activity to occur. I will continue to advocate for my district to remove more homes like this in the future. We want to protect the property values and the safety of all our residents."

