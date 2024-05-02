Valerie Owusu and Emmanuel Addae, both 28 and from Queens, were each sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, May 1.

It followed a two-week trial after which jurors found the couple guilty of fatally beating Owusu’s 5-year-old son, King.

Prosecutors argued that Owusu and Addae brutally beat the boy with at least four different instruments inside their Lefrak City apartment on March 30 and April 1, 2021.

The couple watched King’s physical condition deteriorate for nearly three days until he finally lost consciousness. At no point did either one call 911, take the child to a hospital, or give him any medical treatment, investigators alleged.

On April 1, 2021, Owusu and Addae brought the boy to a relative’s home in Brentwood. The relative returned home later that day, found him unresponsive, and called 911.

King was eventually pronounced dead at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore.

An autopsy revealed that he had been beaten from head to toe and had died from his injuries, of which there were too many to count, according to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Friday, March 22, a Suffolk County jury found Owusu and Addae each guilty of second-degree murder.

“The jury has spoken, but unfortunately, that will not bring back this young boy,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“Notwithstanding such tragedy, this case highlights our resolve to protect the innocence of every child in Suffolk County and to bring accountability to those who would dare harm them.”

