Man Killed When Boat Crashes Into West Fire Island Home

A man has died and another is recovering in the hospital after a boat crashed into a home on Long Island.

A man was killed and another was injured when a boat crashed into a home on West Fire Island (indicated by the red pin) in the Great South Bay on Thursday morning, Aug. 10.
Michael Mashburn
The incident happened at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, on West Fire Island in the Great South Bay.

According to Suffolk County Police, two men were on the boat when it struck a dock and then crashed into a home.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Nobody inside the home was injured.

Pictures shared by News12 Long Island show the vessel on its side, having crashed into the home’s wooden deck.

Two dogs were also on the boat and were not injured, according to the outlet.

Authorities have not released any information about the victim, including his age and hometown.

The crash is being investigated by Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

