Anthony Santiesteban, of Centereach, was convicted of second-degree murder and related charges by a Suffolk County jury on Monday, June 24, in the death of 33-year-old Martina Thompson.

Prosecutors said Santiesteban was captured on surveillance footage talking with Thompson in a Coram parking lot in the early hours of Oct. 29, 2022.

The video shows him following the woman into a fenced area at the rear of the parking lot before a single gunshot is heard on the recording. He is then seen leaving the area with a semi-automatic firearm in his hand.

Nearly 20 minutes would go by before Suffolk County Police found Thompson lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to her face. The East Patchogue resident was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue and was pronounced dead.

Days later, on Nov. 2, 2022, police searched Santiesteban’s bedroom and found a loaded and defaced 9mm handgun. Ballistics testing confirmed that it was the same weapon used to kill Thompson.

“This defendant deliberately and selfishly extinguished the life of Martina Thompson, a young mother,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“I thank the jury for their time and careful attention to this case, and I thank the investigators and prosecutors for their dedication to getting justice for Martina and her family.”

In court Monday, jurors found Santiesteban guilty of the following:

Second-degree murder (felony)

Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon

He faces up to 25 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.