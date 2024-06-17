Overcast 70°

Man Dies After Being Pulled Unresponsive From West Islip Hom

A person has died after being pulled unresponsive from a pool at a Long Island home.

A Long Island resident has died after being pulled unresponsive from a pool at his home.

A Long Island resident has died after being pulled unresponsive from a pool at his home.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra
Joe Lombardi
Suffolk County Police Third Precinct officers responded to a 911 call after the man was found at around 6 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at a home in West Islip on Graywood Court.

The victim, Akinola Johnson, age 45, a resident of the home, was found by a family member and pulled out of the water.

The family started CPR until first responders arrived on the scene.

Johnson was transported via ambulance to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where he died a short time later.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352.

