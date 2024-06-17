Suffolk County Police Third Precinct officers responded to a 911 call after the man was found at around 6 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at a home in West Islip on Graywood Court.

The victim, Akinola Johnson, age 45, a resident of the home, was found by a family member and pulled out of the water.

The family started CPR until first responders arrived on the scene.

Johnson was transported via ambulance to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where he died a short time later.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352.

