Terence Wolffe, age 41, of Mastic, was arraigned on a felony charge and several environmental conservation violations in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

An investigation found that he had spent “a prolonged period of time” clearcutting over 1,100 square-feet of trees and vegetation at Nesconset’s Commerdinger County Park.

Armed with a machete, axes, and shovels, Wolffe regularly went to an off-trail area of the park and chopped down native trees and plants and dug up ground-brush all to make his own personal “hang out” spot, prosecutors said.

The displaced brush, tree limbs, and soil were then piled onto adjacent park land, smothering other native vegetation.

He also caused significant damage to other trees by hacking and sectioning their roots, placing others at risk of being hit by falling timber, prosecutors said.

Some areas were reportedly dug so deep that water flow was redirected from nearby wetlands into the cleared zone.

Preliminary environmental estimates put the replacement value of the felled trees and cleared plants at nearly $20,000.

That number does not account for the cost of restoring the area’s natural grade and paying for the necessary equipment and manpower, prosecutors said.

“The destruction of county parklands is an affront to our quality of life in Suffolk County,” said District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“We will never stand by and allow Suffolk’s beautiful and unique ecosystem to be compromised. I commend our county’s Park Rangers for their diligence in this case and look forward to further strengthening the working partnership between our offices.”

In court Wednesday, Wolffe was arraigned on a felony count of criminal mischief and multiple Environmental Conservation Law and Suffolk County Code violations.

He was released on his own recognizance as the alleged offense are not bail eligible.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.