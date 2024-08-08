Man Behind 'Vicious' Slashing Of Bouncer In Huntington Gets Over Decade In Prison

Darieo St. Leger, age 35, of Islip Terrace, was sentenced to 12 years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Aug. 8

According to prosecutors, it was around 12:40 a.m. on Oct. 23, 2022, when St. Leger and the bouncer began arguing outside the Ivy Kitchen and Bar in Huntington after the bouncer refused to let him inside.

He admitted that he slashed the bouncer across his face, from ear to mouth, with a sharp object before fleeing the scene.

The bouncer was rushed to Huntington Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for a severed artery in his cheek and received multiple blood transfusions.

He had difficulty hearing out of his left ear and was unable to blink on his left eye. He underwent a second surgery to reattach a nerve ending that was severed during the attack.

The victim now has a scar along the entire left side of his face.

St. Leger spent weeks on the run in Virginia before members of the US Marshals Service arrested him at LaGuardia Airport in December 2022. He pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in November 2023.

“The victim survived a vicious attack by this defendant just for doing his job, and he will continue to face a difficult recovery,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“This lengthy prison sentence sends a clear message that in Suffolk County, we will hold violent offenders accountable.”

