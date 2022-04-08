This Suffolk Eatery Serves Up Best Breakfast On Long Island, Voters Say

A popular restaurant was voted as serving the best breakfast on Long Island, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island.

Maureen's Kitchen was voted as the eatery that serves the best breakfast on Long Island in 2022, continuing its streak of winning the category since 2018, the website announced.

Located at 108 Terry Road in Smithtown, the restaurant serves up a wide variety of breakfast dishes, including French toast, omelet specials, and pancakes.

"Absolute best of the best breakfast joint in all of Long Island. Daily specials are too die for and everything is always prepared to perfection," Jesse Y., of Little Neck, said in a Yelp review. "Cash only and no reservations so be prepared to wait especially on the weekend. Just one bite you'll realize it's worth the wait.

Read the full announcement from Bethpage Best of Long Island here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.