Suffolk County Restaurant Serves Up Specialty Pizzas, Pasta Dishes

A Long Island restaurant might be the next best spot for those looking to try new specialty pizzas and garlic bread.

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta is located at 149 Veterans Highway in Commack.

Some of the pizzas the restaurant offers include Sicilian pizza, eggplant pizza, lasagna pizza, and more.

"You absolutely have to get the BBQ chicken pizza from this place," Joe O., of Saint James, advised in a Yelp review. "It's one of the best slices I've had on the island. The regular cheese pizza is also very good, a thin yet fluffy crust, with an excellent sauce."

Customers can also order pasta dishes like linguine with calamari. For dessert, Giovanni's offers cannolis, tiramisu and cheesecake.

In addition to dine-in, customers can also order takeout or delivery. Learn more about Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta's menu and hours on the restaurant's website.

